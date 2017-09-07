Search

Photographer to focus on local jazz bands

Cleadon Marines Band leading the parade of jazz bands.
Cleadon Marines Band leading the parade of jazz bands.

Following our recent juvenile jazz band features, ex-South Shields man Terry Graham got in touch regarding an idea for a photographic project he has in mind.

Terry wrote: “I’m a 31 year old photographer now based in London. Growing up, I recall going to see some of these bands. I’m looking to cover a couple of bands, shooting some very formal shots against a white backdrop and perhaps some reportage style shots when they are performing/practising. I was inspired by your article, I love the old pictures, uniforms and stories, and the community working class spirit.” Band leaders should contact Terry on 07947 954 622 or terry@terrygrahamphoto.com

Five sisters pictured, left to right: Dawn, Alice, Maria, Joanne and Gloria Little, who were all members of the Calf Close Kilties.

Five sisters pictured, left to right: Dawn, Alice, Maria, Joanne and Gloria Little, who were all members of the Calf Close Kilties.

Christine Stone of Hebburn waves farewell to fellow members of Franconians Jazz Band as she jetted off to Borneo.

Christine Stone of Hebburn waves farewell to fellow members of Franconians Jazz Band as she jetted off to Borneo.