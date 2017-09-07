Photographer to focus on local jazz bands

Following our recent juvenile jazz band features, ex-South Shields man Terry Graham got in touch regarding an idea for a photographic project he has in mind.

Terry wrote: “I’m a 31 year old photographer now based in London. Growing up, I recall going to see some of these bands. I’m looking to cover a couple of bands, shooting some very formal shots against a white backdrop and perhaps some reportage style shots when they are performing/practising. I was inspired by your article, I love the old pictures, uniforms and stories, and the community working class spirit.” Band leaders should contact Terry on 07947 954 622 or terry@terrygrahamphoto.com

Five sisters pictured, left to right: Dawn, Alice, Maria, Joanne and Gloria Little, who were all members of the Calf Close Kilties.