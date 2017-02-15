Playtime fun on South Tyneside

Oh what fun we used to have when we were young.

These little ones were captured on camera enjoying themselves at various playgroups and clubs throughout South Tyneside, from East Boldon to Jarrow and South Shields.

Members of the "Open air youth club" in West Park, Jarrow, in August 1970.

How many of them do you recognise?

And despite the passing years, the pastimes they appear to favour have changed very little, be it painting or playing on the slide.

What were your favourite pastimes from your childhood, and why did you find them popular?

Who remembers the pungent smell of the Plasticine that came in pristine individually-coloured strips (until they all mixed together) or those great chunky crayons that were both round and square?

Pupils from East Boldon Infants School pictured in February 1986.

And what about the thick gloopy poster paint that little ones always seemed to delight in mixing and then sloshing onto easel-bound bits of paper?

I remember one classmate who used to eat the paint, now he was one colourful character!