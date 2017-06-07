Recalling South Tyneside’s junior jazz bands

The last time we made mention of South Tyneside’s junior jazz bands, you went kazoo-crazy with your memories.

So I’m hoping this selection of pictures, from the 1970s, will generate a similar response from readers.

Back in August 1970 the Golden Eagles jazz band were pictured by the Gazette. Do you recognise yourself?

Here, marching to the sound of drum and kazoos, are members of some of the many bands that were so popular in South Shields and South Tyneside during the years gone by.

They include the Marsden Coastliners, the Hebburn Crusaders, the South Shields Hussars, the Golden Eagles and the South Shields Blue Stars.

It would be interesting to hear from past members about the rivalry between the various bands. Which one was the best?

No doubt, it all depends on your loyalties, but who were the best marchers, the best dressed band and the best musicians?

Back in September 1971, the newly-formed South Shields Simonside Hussars Jazz Band can be seen with the banner presented to them by Mr Arthur Hunter, chairman, on behalf of West Side Taxis.