Recalling South Tyneside’s junior jazz bands

The last time we made mention of South Tyneside’s junior jazz bands, you went kazoo-crazy with your memories.
So I’m hoping this selection of pictures, from the 1970s, will generate a similar response from readers.
Here, marching to the sound of drum and kazoos, are members of some of the many bands that were so popular in South Shields and South Tyneside during the years gone by.
They include the Marsden Coastliners, the Hebburn Crusaders, the South Shields Hussars, the Golden Eagles and the South Shields Blue Stars.
It would be interesting to hear from past members about the rivalry between the various bands. Which one was the best?
No doubt, it all depends on your loyalties, but who were the best marchers, the best dressed band and the best musicians?