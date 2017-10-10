Remembering Redwell Comp brass and wind band and choir

Members of the Redwell Comprehensive School brass/wind band and choir had good reason to blow their own trumpets back in the 1980s, for the young musicians not only gained success in local music festivals, they were also asked to perform at prominent local events.

Our photo selection shows the talented pupils in March 1984 after their success at the Wansbeck Schools Music Festival, in Newbiggen, Northumberland.

Redwell Comprehensive School brass/ wind band at the opening of the Denmark Centre in July 1984.

They were also pictured in June, performing at a “continuous concert” in the school’s drama hall, and then a month later playing at the opening of the Denmark Centre, in South Shields.