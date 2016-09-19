Shields girls just wanted to have fun

The recent scouting articles and pictures generated so much interest among readers that I decided to feature some more shots of youngsters, this time from the guides, brownies and Rainbows.

They include Anne Taylor, of South Shields, who had just been awarded the highest award in the guide movement, the Baden Powell Trefoil Badge, along with members of the Rainbow guides, who were taking part in an enrolment ceremony, back in October 1988.

Meanwhile, we have brownies enjoying a good old skip as well as taking the plunge during a swimming gala.

What can you tell me about those pictured?