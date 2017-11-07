Shopping for luxuries and life’s essentials on South Tyneside

When it comes to shopping, there are some things we would like to buy and others that we simply have to buy – the essentials in life.
You know how it is ... everyone likes to treat themselves now and again, so a trip to the shops to buy a little luxury for yourself or your home is fine, but shopping for an essential “this” or a replacement “that” can be a bit of a bind.
Talking of spending your hard-earned, today we’ve unearthed a few old photographs of shops and a builder’s premises here on South Tyneside.
Do you remember paying any of them a visit?
What were the stores you particularly liked visiting and why?
