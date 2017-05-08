So many Plessey memories

As promised, here’s more of your magical memories prompted by our Facebook picture of workers soaking up the sunshine outside of Plessey’s factory in South Shields .

And just like Sharon Elvira Embleton, you were quick to spot some familiar faces.

“That’s my mam Margaret Dolan at the front left of the photo,” reveals Sharon.

“She’s with her friend Irene Ames, Walter Embleton and Suzanne Baker.”

Alison Marshall posted: “I worked there from 1979-2006. Worked with some fantastic people who have been life-long friends.”

Rebecca Harrison told us how she “worked on ROS, it was like a big happy family. Three supervisors, Tommy, Irene and Ethel”.

Marjorie Joseph said: “I worked there and so did my husband Billy Joseph”, while Sylvia Dixon (nee Slesser) told how she “worked on twilight, so did my brother Tom and his wife Evelyn. Loved working there”.

Angela Robertson posted the following: “My mam worked there from about 71 until it closed. How spooky”, while Yvonne Cooper told how she “worked there from 1970 to 71. Best job was small cables in the new factory. Laughed as we worked every day”.

Angela Robertson tells how her mam, Anne Scott, was also a Plessey’s girl and “always talks about it with fond memories”.

Dorothy Burridge Johnston took to social media to say: “ Loved working there. Made plenty of bonus money. Cable terminating, 1977”, while Tracey Murray went on Facebook to tell us that “My mother-in-law worked there, Grace Murray. Sadly now passed away”.

James Dunn worked at the Sunderland factory, but also worked at the South Shields plant “putting in the XBar section”.

Marlene Walker explained how “I worked there from 1971 till 1984, great place to work, still go to the reunions”, and Kezza Clift told us that: “My cousin worked in the gold room for a long time, Susan Kerrigan/Allen, sadly passed away 2008.”

Lynn Britton said: “My mam, Brenda Garthwaite, worked there, sadly passed away in August 2015.”

Elizabeth J Gamble’s mam, Sylvia Whetton Marrs, was also an ex-Plessey’s worker.

“She worked there in the late 70s early 80s, in payroll,” explains Elizabeth. Sarah Barratt-Atkin posted how: “My parents did, and grand parent, Horace Barratt-Atkin, John Barratt-Atkin and my mam Margaret Banbrough, now Barratt-Atkin.” Ian Wilson told us: “l worked in that same factory from 1965 (Rank Bush Murphy) until 2004”.

Andrea Tennet also took to Facebook to say: “My mother-in-law Maureen Tennet (maiden name Maureen Dennis) worked there while Frank Marwood joked: “Who hasn’t worked at Plessey’s?”

Also singing the praise of Plessey’s was Sylvia Lovelys, who said: “Best company ever”, while Steven Porter went online to say: “My mam Maureen Porter worked the twilight shift there.” Liz Lewis Scorer also worked at the factory, saying simply “loved it”, while Victoria Thompson said: “My mam did.”

The same was true of Clare Borg, who took to Facebook to say: “My Mam did, Joan Borg (nee Stephenson).” While Denny Symington told us that: “Me, my lovely mam and aunty Gladys worked there,” and Clair Lamb Hunt said: “My mam Joan Hunt did.”

Lynne Partridge Ali explained that: “I met my hubby, Barry Ali there”.

