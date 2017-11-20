Some favourite South Tyneside eating places

Lips would undoubtedly have been smacking when we raised the subject of the food and drink you used to enjoy.

The call for your favourite places to eat and drink in years gone by followed the publication of a picture on Facebook of the cocktail bar in the Shanti Tandoori in 1984.

Shohidur Rahman got in touch to say: “That’s me on the left, with the tray and glasses at the age of 14/15. I’m 49 years young now, owner of Cafe India since 2001.”

Kathleen Wildgoose posted: “Rhana, best waiter ever, standing at the end of the bar.”

Other readers suggested their own favourites, including Carol Robinson who said: “The Star of India was our place to visit every Saturday night” while Julie Dudgeon Bem added: “Star of India – still is one of my favourites now.”

Michelle Whale went online to post: “Mine used to be the Bengal, the end cafes with The Steps in the 60\70s” while Ian Shipley gave a shout out for The Curry mile “£4.95 for a three-course meal and a pile of poppadoms”.

Marion Nicholson talked about MomoTaj, saying “it was class” something which Gillian Surgey agreed with, adding: “always the Momotaj for us” while Graham Slesser also hailed Momataj, saying “best onion bhajis I’ve ever had”.

Jennifer Burroughs went on Facebook to ask: “How about the Ocean Grill in Ocean Road. Lush steaks there, first time l had onion rings was in that place and lovely proper fat chips I remember. Happy days.”

Jennifer went on to ask: “Can anyone remember the Scarlett Coat restaurant, used to be beside La Strada?” prompting Margaret Tiernan to answer: “Yes Jennifer, even I remember that. Loved it” while Irene West had her own question, puzzling: “Where was The Shanti Tandoori?”

Other readers had their own favourites – Lyn Carney suggesting Curry Mahal, next door to Ruperts, and Derek Williamson, The Bengal, “back in the day”.

Meanwhile, readers had their own thoughts about the latest advice being given out as to how to stay happy and healthy in the coming winter months.

When we as “how did you do just that in days gone by you?” you were quick to respond.

David Simon said: “We played out in it, we walked to school, we did paper rounds and we had mass snowball fights.

“Kids now don’t move off the sofa, glued to their phones and dropped off at the school gates. They don’t know what playing outside is.

Abeer Bayyat posted: “Being outdoors in the snow was fun, everybody got on with their daily lives, like today. A bit of snowfall and everyone panics” while Lee Chow added: “We weren’t soft as out, and just got on with things, unlike some people today – wrapped up in cotton wool.”

Darren Scott had his own solution to beating the cold: “Nanna’s soup and socks on ya hands.”

Your views were also forthcoming when we pointed out that posting Christmas cards was a big thing not so long ago and asked: “how have things changed since the advent of social media? Do you still think Christmas cards hold the same appeal as they used to?”

Lynn Williamson responded by saying: “I love sending and receiving cards. I don’t think social media has caused a down-turn but the cost of stamps has put a lot of people off sending now.

“I was stood looking at cards in a supermarket last week, in the space of a few minutes quite a few people walked past saying they weren’t bothering with cards anymore as postage was too expensive.”

Stan Young said: “Yes they should, Christmas cards are part of Christmas. I send Christmas cards, and I will read words to the people I’m sending them to.

“They are a decoration in the house, so easy to text a greetings, but that is not right, no thought.”

Talking of Christmas, how many of you still put up the same decorations, year after year, as part of a seasonal tradition?

We used to pack up the decorations before 12th night and bring them out again the following year, with little thought of buying new ones. It made for a real sense of anticipation.