South Shields rock band still on the Pulse

The Gazette’s recent picture spread, featuring a host of local pop and rock bands, certainly struck a note with one reader.

For he and his fellow band members are still together – and still making music.

The South Shields group in question were Pulse, whose photo appeared in the Gazette in October 1988.

And now, thanks to Paul Buckingham, who kindly got in touch with me, we can track the band’s progress from then to now.

“The band had a huge following in the area and still do,” reveals Paul.

“The band is still together today, but is called Tadpolepie.”

As Pulse, the group gained widespread popular appeal and critical acclaim.

“Pulse had a double A-sided single called Too Late/Two Broken Hearts, and it did very well in the rock charts, reaching number three on the Hot ’n Heavy charts,” added Paul.

“One of the Pulse singles was offered for sale on eBay and sold for £45 – we could not believe it – we were really surprised, though none of us have a copy of it anymore.”

Do you remember ever seeing Pulse play live or perhaps you still have one of their records? Please let me know.

Since changing their name to Tadpolepie, the lads have continued to make music and entertain audiences at many high-profile concerts.

“Tadpolepie has done gigs with the likes of Leo Sayer, 10cc, Fine Young Cannibals and Mott the Hoople.

“We are still very close friends, as we formed back in 1985, and are still together in 2017. Hope this has been of help.”

It certainly has Paul, many thanks.

And thanks too to George White and his kind comments.

George wrote: “I enjoy your history of South Shields as it takes me back to some great times in my life.

“I was brought up in South Eldon Street in the 50/60/70, my drinking places were the Top Club, Middle Club and the Vets, in Laygate Lane.

“I was asked by a friend what was the proper name of the Middle Club, in Victoria Road, next to the council depot?

“Also the names of the Top Club/Bin Lid Club, in New Green Street.

“I have tried finding out these names but to no success, so I was wondering if you could help.”

Well, I’m sure readers will have their own suggestions, so if anyone can help, please get in touch and I can let George know.

From pub puzzlers to brain-teasers of a more general kind, and another request from George.

“I was also wondering if you had any quizzes about South Shields,” he added, “as we have a quiz among friends in the Simonside Club and it would bring back great memories, discussions and also laughs?”

I don’t have anything that fits the bill, but once again, if readers do have Shields-related quizzes perhaps they could forward them to me and I’ll pass them on to George.

Another picture spread, this time of the old Gazette offices, prompted Mrs Doris Bolan to rung me with the names of many of those pictured.

Mrs Bolam, who together with many of her family worked at the newspaper, recalled the editor and editor-in-chief, Mr Jim Sinton and Mr Sarson.

She also recognised Mr James Nesbitt and Mr Landells, who was a reader.

“I started at the Gazette as a Saturday afternoon messenger before getting a job in the library, working with Miss Lucy Grimes,” explains Mrs Bolam.

“She was secretary to Mr Stamford, who worked downstairs. I worked there for a number of years.

“I remember the hatches on the wall where the copy came through which we gave to the editors.

“My brothers Bill and Joe (Layton) also worked there, Bill in the process department and Joe in the machine room. My sister Elizabeth also worked at the Gazette for a while.”