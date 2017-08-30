South Tyneside’s juvenile jazz band stars

So how many South Tyneside juvenile/junior jazz bands from the past can you name?
I know from previous stories about these popular bands, that many of you used to be members, and thoroughly enjoyed your time marching, playing kazoos – and winning trophies.
Here, we feature a few of them, namely the Hebburn Crusaders Jazz Band; South Shields Beachcombers; The Golden Eagles Juvenile Jazz Band, from South Shields; Hebburn Franconians Juvenile Jazz Band, Cleadon Marines and Whiteleas Submariners Juvenile Jazz Band.
Were you a member of any of these bands?
If not, which jazz band did you belong to and what was it like competing in contests, both near and far?
Please get in touch with your musical memories.
