Sunshine and sound of music at South Tyneside festivals

With the outdoor music festival season getting into full swing, here’s a selection of photos charting some past events that were staged on our doorstep.

Most of the pictures featured were taken in September 1971 when crowds attended the Jarrow Pop Festival.

Jarrow Festival crowds in September 1971.

The event took place at Drewetts Park when the sun certainly seemed to be shining. Indeed, the caption accompanying the picture showing Tyneside’s Raw Spirit group on stage, says: “Most of the audience decide it’s too hot for dancing and content themselves with lying in the sun and listening to the music.”

Were you at the festival? Who else performed that day?

Moving to 1990 and we have ‘top 20 hit-maker’ Timmy Mallett pictured at Bents Park, in South Shields. Were you there?