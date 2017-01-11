The bustling streets of South Shields

Imagine you had Doctor Who’s Tardis and you could travel back in time.

Just think of the changes you would see if you journeyed back to the 1950s and ’60s, and popped into the many shops that frequented South Shields’ bustling streets.

Binns china department in November 1968.

In those days, the corner shop, with its assortment of goods, ruled, while today we can buy just about any item from around the world, at almost any time of the year, at a supermarket.

Today’s picture spread features shops from over the years, from the Co-op, and its refrigerated window, in 1956, to China Craft, in 1967 and 1969, and Binns, in 1968.

Though the times have undoubtedly changed, many of the products on the shelves remain the same, so even today’s youngsters will recognise the soups and tins of baked beans and spaghetti waiting to be bought.

Mind you, some brands from the past have long since disappeared. How many of you remember buying tins of Chefs beans and sausages or packets of Tudor crisps?

The corner of King Street and Russell Street. as it was in November 1984.

There are some great views too of shops at the corner of King Street and Russell Street.

What are your memories of spending your “hard-earned” wages in South Shields and further afield?