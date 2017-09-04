The evolving face of Champs shop in South Shields

You were quick off the mark to comment about an old picture of Champs, the former sports and leisure wear store in South Shields when we featured it on the Gazette’s Facebook page.

Not only did you come up trumps with memories of this once hugely popular shop, you also recalled the days when the building housed Oscars and Victor’s nightspots.

Pamela Anderson said: “I worked in Champs from 1982 for a few months on a YTS before getting a job in a building society. Happy times!

“We sold all sorts of sports equipment and clothing, and on sales days we used to bring all the old stock that couldn’t get sold from the stock rooms upstairs and try and sell them again. Think this still happens.”

Michelle Newby went online to say: “I remember it as Rippons toy shop” while Stan Young said: “Remember that being Rippons but not Champs, I do remember the nightclub Victor’s.”

Kevin Bell took to Facebook to say: “I remember it as Rippons sports shop. It was a trendy pub in the 80s, Oscars then Victor’s.”

Yvonne Anderson told readers: “I remember it as Rippons. I don’t remember it being Champs” while Kathleen McConvill said: “I remember it as Rippons in the 60s/70” with James Sanderson adding: “Used get fishing bait and tackle from Rippons.”

Geri Smith posted: “Definitely Rippons toy and sports shop, I worked there in early 70s” while Derek Edmond said simply: “Rippons sports shop.”

However, Wendy Price disagrees, saying: “That wasn’t the building Rippons was in – that was just further along the road.”

The memories came flooding back for Ann Southern who said: “I remember Champs” as did Peter Vink who recalled the “good times”.

Nikki Ratcliffe revealed that Champs was “turned into Oscars and Victor’s nightclub. Porthouses either owned them or ran them.”

Karen Ratcliffe said: “Ah Victor’s, Vicky Thompson, Debbie Beach, Good times.”

Both Anthony Young and Stephen Scott Thompson both gave a shout regarding the two nightspots, while Ashley Yorston said: “Ahhh wow Melanie Moore, to think this is now your dance studio”

Meanwhile, when we asked about boy bands and groups after posting a picture of Bros when they appeared in South Shields, you kindly listed your favourites. Kelly A Burgess suggested: “Bros and Take That” while Leanne Houghton posted: “NKOTB for life!”

Patsi Campbell also favoured Take That as did Susan Sinclair who said “every time”.

Sam Jayne Brown gave a thumbs up for Bros and so too did Denise Barron.

Kate Roberts went for a harder edged option when she plumped for Status Quo as did Dennis Barron who also went for The Shadows.

David Givens’ vote went to PJ and Duncan while Corrina Danby suggested Oasis.

James Taroni was defiant: “Only ever one great band, Queen.”

But for the most part, it was either Bros or Take That, as Louise Emmerson was quick to point out.

And it was Bros all the way for Karen Byrne-Booth, Kerry Reay Elliott and Amanda Nicholls.

If you could bring any group or vocalist to South Tyneside to perform here, who would it be?

Please drop me a line with your suggestions.