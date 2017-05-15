The stylish place to shop in South Shields

When it came to trendy places to shop, it would seem that the Boy Meets Girl boutique, in King Street, South Shields, was one of the “must visit” stores to spend your hard-earned cash in.

For when we posted a 1978 picture of the boutique on Facebook, many of you remembered the shop with a great deal of affection and took to social media to tell us all about it.

Karen Capaldi went online to say: “I worked there from 1977. I fell down those spiral stairs many times. Every week, when the new stock arrived, I chose an outfit to put aside til Thursday payday, to wear at Ruperts on Friday. Happy days!”

Carol Savage told a similar tale, saying: “ I can remember Boy Meets Girl and going to Ruperts in 1977, best year for music.”

Anne Lynn Butler explained that: “I worked at Peter’s stores in 1976 which was the same company as Boy Meets Girl.

“They also owned Apache stores. Happy days.xxx”

And what about celebrity visitors?

Beverly Olds took to Facebook to post: “I’m sure Emperor Rosko opened it in the early 70s! It was opposite Woolworth’s.”

Christine Young-Brown asked the question: “Wasn’t this the first known boutique in King Street?” while Susan Sinclair posted: “Yes, was a lovely boutique, sold lush clothes!”

Pam Thomson says: “Loved that shop” while

Michelle Whale adds: “Was a very smart shop.”

What are your memories of Boy Meets Girl?

Where did you go to in order to buy your “trendy” clothes when “trendy” clothes really mattered? And what were they: mini skirts, maxis, skinny ties or flashy suits?

Meanwhile, here’s some good news regarding a memorial to local fishermen lost at sea, as Alison Spedding reveals.

“A mere 10 months on from the start of their fundraising, the North Shields Fishermen’s Heritage Project (NSFHP) have now raised the full £75,000 needed for the memorial to fishermen from the port of North Shields lost at sea. It’s been a remarkable effort by the local community, businesses, North Tyneside Council and everyone connected to the project.

“NSFHP have greatly appreciated the work of the key officers assigned to the project by North Tyneside Council – without whom, the job would have been much more difficult.”

The memorial sculpture will be revealed to the public on Sunday, September 24, between 11.30am–1pm at a ceremony in front of what the group hope will be hundreds of local residents on the foreshore at Clifford’s Fort, North Shields, on the green space that looks out beyond the North and South Piers.

“The group hope that the day will be one of celebration,” adds Alison, “with music and dancing, as they aim to recreate a sense of Fiddler’s Green. “According to the song of the same name, Fiddler’s Green is the mythical place fishermen go to when they die.

“It is a legendary, supposed afterlife, where there is perpetual mirth, a fiddle that never stops playing, and dancers who never tire.

“In 19th-century maritime folklore it was a kind of afterlife for sailors who have served at least 50 years at sea.

For further details about the day and how you could be a part of it people can visit ttp://www.nsfhp.org.uk/event/fiddlers-green-day