The workers who kept South Shields postal service going in the 60s and 70s

Let’s hope it’s a red-letter day for memories thanks to this week’s selection of photos from the Gazette’s archives.
Today we feature a wonderful selection of images showing postal workers in South Shields during the Sixties and the Seventies.
A lot has changed over the years, both locally and nationally.
The widespread use of more modern methods of communication, and the growth of social media, has made letter-writing something of a lost art.
What are your memories of sending and receiving letters in years gone by? Would you rather receive a hand-written letter or a tweet?
The wide picture across the page, taken in October 1978, shows customers at the town’s postal office getting used to a new queuing system. Do you remember the occasion?