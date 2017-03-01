The workers who kept South Shields postal service going in the 60s and 70s

Let’s hope it’s a red-letter day for memories thanks to this week’s selection of photos from the Gazette’s archives.

Today we feature a wonderful selection of images showing postal workers in South Shields during the Sixties and the Seventies.

South Shields Memory Lane October 1978 no old ref number Customers at South Shields post office where a new queueing system went into operation.

A lot has changed over the years, both locally and nationally.

The widespread use of more modern methods of communication, and the growth of social media, has made letter-writing something of a lost art.

What are your memories of sending and receiving letters in years gone by? Would you rather receive a hand-written letter or a tweet?

The wide picture across the page, taken in October 1978, shows customers at the town’s postal office getting used to a new queuing system. Do you remember the occasion?