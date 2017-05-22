Treasured reminders of South Shields boys’ big game

You will remember that former South Shields goalkeeper Sid Palmer got in touch after we featured an article about the town’s boys team when they took on Manchester Boys in the quarter-finals of the English Schools Shield – attracting thousands to Simonside Hall in 1957.

Sadly, the local lads lost to the Manchester boys, whose side included the future England player and 1966 World Cup winner Nobby Stiles.

But despite the loss, Sid, who was in goal that day, has many fond memories – and memorabilia – which he has kindly shared with us today.

Watch out for more football memories from the brother of the late Ronnie Fenton.