Visiting South Shields offices and factories from the past

Following the popularity of our Plessey photo posting, I thought you would like to look back at some more workplaces and people from the past.

Barbours, of course, continue to take the world by storm. Here the two pictures from our archives date back to the 1950s and show the “spacious working conditions of the new factory”.

Barbour factory.

What are your memories of working for the company, and in particular the move to the Simonside factory.

From 1966 comes a snapshot of life at the Morganite factory. The caption of this photo reads: “A girl testing one of the new resistors in the £100,000 factory specially built on the Bede Trading Estate, Jarrow, for their production”.

Do you recognise the “girl” in the picture or her work colleague? Which firm did you work for?

Barbour factory.