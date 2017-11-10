We will never forget our war heroes

As we prepare to observe a minute’s silence on Remembrance Sunday to honour the men and women who gave up their lives for this country of ours, I thought it would be a fitting tribute to present a pictorial portrait of uniformed service personnel from days gone by.

The images would appear to come from the time of the First World War, and feature men who most certainly would have fought in that terrible conflict.

Saying goodbye and good luck.

How many of those pictured left for the continent, never to return, I cannot say, but though the years march on, we must never forget the sacrifice that they and so many others paid in order to preserve the freedom that we rightly cherish so much.

Our soldiers.