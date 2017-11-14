Westovians stage shows of the past

Today the curtain rises on some splendid pictures that chart a little bit of the history of the Westovian Dramatic Society.

From 1963 members, suitably dressed, can be seen treading the boards as they perform JB Priestley’s comedy When We Are Married.

Back in November 1963 members of the Westovian Dramatic Society rehearse a scene from J B Priestley's comedy, When We Are Married.

The picture opposite, was taken in 1987 and shows members of the junior section putting on a version of Outward Bound, while the four melancholy ladies at the bottom of the page were photographed during the staging of Sailor Beware in 1982.

Last but not least, we have Bob Stott playing Widow Twankey in January 1985. Do you remember the panto he was performing in?