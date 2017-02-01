What are your memories of working for Barbour in South Shields?

People from all over the world can thank garment workers in South Shields for providing them with a touch of class when it comes to fashionable and hard-wearing clothing.

That’s because they are customers of J Barbour & Sons, a company which has seen its products become the number one choice of fashion-conscious customers both near and far.

It's March 1983 and pictured at Barbour's factory are, left to right, Dave Rennick (factory manager), Margaret Babour (Chairman) and Malcolm Sutherland (managing director).

Yet despite the phenomenal popularity of the brand, Barbour jackets, and associated clothing items, still retain an exclusivity that appeals to young and old alike.

But what about the people who make the clothes?

Over the years, thousands of people have worked for the company – were you one of them?

What are your memories of working at the company’s factories and of the colleagues you had?

Employees of J Barbour and Sons Ltd and Monkton cokeworks taking part in a 125-mile sponsored relay race to raise money for North of Egland Children's Cancer Research Fund. Pictured left to right are: Joe Hardy (Monkton cokeworks), Alan Phillipson (Barbours), Ossie Sahar (Babours), and Brian Helm (Barbours).

One of today’s pictures, taken in 1957, shows Barbour’s “new factory” at Simonside. Were you one of the first people to step foot through the door?

What can you tell me about the other pictures?

Please get in touch with your recollections.

Also please let me know of any other subjects you’d like to see featured in the Gazette’s daily Facebook photo from the past.