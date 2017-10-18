When Princess Diana visited South Tyneside

There’s always a warm welcome for those stepping foot in South Tyneside, as one iconic visitor found out when she came here in the 1980s.

And looking at the smiles and handshakes of the people captured in this selection of photos, the people of South Shields and beyond were truly glad to greet Princess Diana when she visited.

It's May 1985 and Princess Diana meets the crowds during her visit to the North East.

The flags and flowers were out in force in 1985 and 1987 as the Princess of Wales charmed the crowds that had gathered to say hello.

And she certainly had her arms full of bouquets on that earlier occasion as she walked through the churchyard of St Paul’s Church, in Jarrow, where she was unveiling a new stained glass window to commemorate the 1,300th anniversary of its dedication.

Did you meet her?