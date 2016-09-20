When Shields girls celebrated the anniversary of guiding movement

Today it’s all about the girls again, as we feature more pictures of guides and brownies.

From May 1985 there’s a photo of the 43rd (St Margaret’s) Girl Guides band leading a parade down Fowler Street, South Shields, on its way to St Hilda’s Church for the guiding movement’s 75th anniversary thanksgiving service.

Did you take part?

We’ve also got a shot of guides from the 30th South Shields Company receiving the Queen’s Guide Badges, along with a picture of girl guide Deborah Roberts, of Cleadon Village, who, at the time, had 22 badges sewn onto her uniform.

And from 1988 we have guides from all over South Shields enjoying themselves.