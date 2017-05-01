When summers lasted forever in South Shields

Back in July 1963, members of the South Shields Volunteer Lifeguard Club took part in the Northumberland and Durham Royal Lifesaving Society’s lifeguard competition.

A photograph of the team, that appeared on our Facebook page, accompanied by a request for your favourite seaside memories, prompted lots of you to get in touch.

Memory Lane August 1967 Viki Crawford and his sister Ginny Crawford Promenade

Susan Sinclair recalled: “Getting lost on a crowded beach and having to go to the lost children tent. Also, going on the boat that took you between the two piers, fab memories x.”

Suzanne Smith took to social media to tell of: “Building wind breakers, using the white rocks that used to be on the beach, chips from the red hut and calling in to the fairground on the way back from the beach. Great times.”

David Bullen said: “Being part of one of the best life-guarding teams in the North East” while Keith Whalen remembers: “Falling asleep exhausted on the bus back to Jarrow. Summers never ended when you were young.”

They were happy times indeed, and so were the days when so many of you used to go to Dexter’s for a night out.

Shields Gazette Memory Lane scanned hard copy August 1965 no old ref number School boys fishing from the Trow Rocks.

We featured some of your comments regarding Dexter’s before, but since then even more of you have posted online.

“Janet Frazer said: “I worked there, when it first opened it was Pete Edmonds’ bar but Phil Preston managed it for him.”

Mark Kirkwood comments: “The town needs to have bars like that again, it might bring some life into town” while Nikki Ratcliffe adds: “Yes remember Dexters. Does anyone remember the Bowler Hat, in Beach Road, that was a lovely pub.”

Sheena Granny Reah took to Facebook to post: “Eee I worked there too, remember Margaret” while Tracey Jackson tells how she “loved this place to meet on Friday nights.”

Danni Holmstrom got in touch to say: “Loved this bar, was going in at 15. Delaine Johnson cheers: “Happy days, remember this Pat Jones?”, prompting Rebecca Alexandra Hanson and Vivienne McLaren to say “wish I’d been there”.

With a bit of luck, the sun will start to make an appearance over South Tyneside.

Where will you be heading? For the coast or the country?