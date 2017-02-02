When thousands flocked to South Shields Stadium

The photo of the South Shields Stadium, taken on September 23, 1963, certainly generated a lot of interest among readers when we posted it on Facebook recently.

Lianne Douglas posted: “Sure I saw the Queen there in 1977” while Nikki Ratcliffe recalls: “I remember doing a sponsored walk for St Gregory’s infant and Junior school, think I was seven.”

Memory Lane November 1968 Binns

Marc Scott takes us back to the day when his side were “one point clear at the top.

“We played the second placed team, last game of season, ironic I know, but Billy Bone gave the ball away n Jonathan Mullen scored with a screamer.

“Not really a memory for me cos we finished runners up on goal difference.”

Others queried the actual location of the stadium.

Keith Yage asked: “Stadium? Gypsies Green you mean?” while Margaret Lees wondered: “Are you sure this is Gypsies Green?”

Nicky Butler said: “Can’t be Gypsies Green, it doesn’t have the cycle track round it.”

John Lennon took to Facebook to pose the question: “Is this the old stadium in Simonside?” while Jane Mary Robertson asked: “Is this the old one greyhound stadium on Horsley Hill Road?”

Margaret Lees stated: “I thought it was the old greyhound stadium, off Horsley Hill Road” something which Delaine Johnson considered when she posted: “Is it stadium that used be on Horsely Hill Road?”

There certainly seems to be some confusion as to the whereabouts of the stadium, can you provide a definitive answer?

Michelle Whale enjoyed seeing the old photo, saying: “So thankful, I always praise the Gazette for being so interesting” while Dave Bays got in touch to ask: “Any photos of Parkway Estate getting built.”

Meanwhile, the recent pictures and feedback, both in the paper and online, of Binns in South Shields, have continued to attract Facebook comments, for which I am really appreciative.

Janet Rossiter explained: “I worked there as a YTS girl. We used to put clothes out at full price, but put a code on the tag cos it was meant for the sales.”

Karen Ratcliffe remembers the Barbie outfits that used to be sold there while Sarah Pascoe revealed: “Loved going to the sales.”

Angela Little took to social media to reveal that: “My late husband ran the toy department” while Sheryl Davison said: “I worked there.”

Deborah Anne Swan posted: “Huge miss. Loved this shop! The go to place for a decent present.”