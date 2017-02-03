You remember when Hendrix played South Shields

The Gazette’s story earlier this week marking the 50th anniversary of the day that rock music legend Jimi Hendrix played a gig in South Shields, encouraged a lot of readers to go online with their thoughts and memories.

Gavin Ledwith’s article in Wednesday’s Gazette said: “Psychedelic hero Hendrix had still to crack the big time when he was booked to play The New Cellar club, in the town’s Thomas Street, as part of a punishing debut British tour of smaller venues.

A greengrocer's shop.

“Yet by the evening of the gig on February 1, 1967, debut single Hey Joe had crashed into the UK top 10 and South Shields had bagged itself an overnight sensation.”

Pauline Clouston took to Facebook to reveal: “My husband was there. He still talks about it now.”

Bill McDonald posted: “I was there, he blew all the lights warming up back stage, but was unforgettable.”

Michelle-Rose Burns/Alan Burns says: “This is what dad talks about. He must have been 19/20 when he saw him.”

Another family connection to the event comes from Sharon Falkinder who explains: “My father-in-law was there, it’s been turned in to a restaurant.”

Lewis Eglintine went online to ask: “Where did he play?” prompting Dave Miller to state: “Thought it was on Beach Road where he performed” while John Staines answers: “Bailies Cellar Club, Beach Road, South Shields.”

Our report went on to say: “By 1969 Hendrix was reputedly the world’s highest paid musician, had ditched the Experience and headlined the Woodstock music festival complete with his memorable Star Spangled Banner finale.

“He would, however, die in England in 1970 at the age of 27 following a drugs overdose at girlfriend Monika Danneman’s London flat.

“From penniless musician to worldwide fame and premature death in less than four years, Hendrix lived his life in a similar fashion to the lightning way he played his guitar.

“And South Shields can at least say it played a small part in his rapid rise to stardom.”

Meanwhile, a photo showing an old-fashioned shop scene, with lots of cheeses on the counter, along with hanging hams and plenty of other tempting produce also generated a lot of online comments.

Viv Marley posted: “Oh yes happy days” while Pam Evans agreed, saying “Yes, good days.”

Dorothy Newton thought the shop was the Marsden Road Co-op and Beverly Olds agreed, saying: “Looks like the Co-op.”

Kezza Clift typed in: “My mam worked at both Frederick Street and Marsden Road Co-op back in the 60s and early 70s, when the butter and bacon etc were cut in the back shop.

“Reckons there was a ghost in Frederick Street store.”

Lindsey Deanes told our online audience: “I’m right at home when I go to Beamish museum. Have been in both shops.”

Michelle Whale said: “Looks like the Marsden Road shop”, while Lilian Cottenham suggests the Co-op, in Baring Street.

