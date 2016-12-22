Steins and bratwurst: bierkeller to open in South Shields

Raise a stein to South Tyneside’s first bierkeller.

New bar Das Wunderbar will be bringing a flavour of Germany to the borough with two-pint steins, bratwurst and pretzels on the menu.

South Shields first Bierkeller, Das Wunderbar. From left supervisor Laura Heppell, entertainer Rob Orton and bar staff Mario Rascol

Owner Steve Pybus hopes people will give a warm willkommen to the venture when it opens its doors in the former The Ranch House bar, on the ground floor of the Dusk nightclub building in Coston Drive, South Shields, tonight.

German-themed bars have proved popular elsewhere in the region.

Similar venues have opened in Newcastle and Sunderland in recent years and Steve believes it’s a theme which can take off in the town too.

“It was actually one of our beer suppliers who suggested it,” explained Steve.

South Shields first Bierkeller, Das Wunderbar. From left supervisor Laura Heppell, entertainer Rob Orton and bar staff Mario Rascol

“The Ranch House lent itself to a bierkeller because it of its wooden panelling.

“She came in and said it would make a perfect bierkeller. I wasn’t convinced at first, but the more I spoke to people about, the more I realised what a popular idea it was.”

In keeping with the theme, German beers including Dortmunder Pils, Kaltenberg and Löwenbräu will be served on draught with a range of bottled beers also available.

There will also be traditional Oompah German music-themed nights from DJ Rob Orton, with the bar open from Thursday evenings through to Sunday.

Steve said: “We went around the area’s other German bars to sample the beers and we really think it could take off. We’ve put a lot of effort into it and it’s something that’s different for South Shields.

“People seem to be looking forward to it, they keep asking when we’re opening.”

The upstairs Dusk remains closed, with plans in hand to develop the venue and reopen it at Easter.