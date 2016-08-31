Beautiful legacy of Manrique - there’s so much to see and do on Lanzarote, as Chris Burton discovers

The island of Lanzarote has much to offer.

Of all the Canary Islands, this one does the most to hold your attention beyond offering the year-round sunshine that they all share.

And much of that difference and interest is down to one man, Cesar Manrique.

He might not be a household name in the UK, but this legendary Canarian artist and architect made a massive impact on his homeland.

Manrique’s inﬂuence is one of the reasons you will see no high-rise hotels on Lanzarote and some of the architecture he left behind is stunning in its conception and scope.

Among the Manrique masterpieces you can visit are the breath-taking Jameos Del Agua, which is a huge nightclub music venue built in volcanic tubes, the El Diablo Restaurant at the Timanfaya volcano, which uses volcanic heat to cook and his own house – a Bond-villainesque hideout carved into the natural environment and now used as the HQ of the Cesar Manrique Foundation.

But as well as these ‘places of interest’, Lanzarote also has some fantastic holiday resorts – and Puerto Del Carmen is one of these.

The longest established of Lanzarote’s resorts, the lively Puerto grew up from a fishing village.

These days you can find plenty to do, with a great selection of bars, restaurants and nightlife.

It also offers some terrific private villas for hire. One of these is the very impressive ‘La Difference’, where we stayed for the week.

La Difference offers every piece of child-friendly family entertainment and luxury you could reasonably wish for – from a pool table, table football and artificial turf putting green, to a large (safely fenced-off) swimming pool and even a hot tub. But make sure you also get out and about, because Lanzarote is a great place to hire a car and explore.

Pre-book a week’s car hire at the airport and simply drive to and from Puerto and the airport yourself. The money you will save in taxi transfers will almost recoup the hire of a modest hatchback and will allow you to move around freely for the week. That way you’ll be able to make the most of the wonderful legacy Cesar Manrique left for us all to enjoy on his island.

Travel facts:

Monarch, the scheduled leisure airline, operates year round flights to Lanzarote from Birmingham, London Gatwick, London Luton and Manchester airports with fares, including taxes, starting from £69 one way (£150 return). For further information or to book Monarch flights, Monarch Holidays or Monarch Hotels, please visit www.monarch.co.uk

Book escape lounge

At Manchester Airport book the Escape Lounge online £21 per person www.manchesterairport.co.uk A range of complimentary refreshments and free WiFi.

Manchester Airport car parking www.manchesterairport.co.uk. Range of car parking packages from low cost oﬀ site to Meet & Greet. By phone 7am10pm, 7 days a week – call 0871 310 2200.

Villa La Difference – visit www.totstotravel.co.uk for details, seasonal pricing.