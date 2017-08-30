Enjoying a family break at Badger Lakes in Northumberland

Investing in precious time with your family and making memories to last a lifetime is what life is about.

And that’s exactly the investment you can make at Badger Lakes in beautiful Northumberland.

Badger Lakes in Northumberland

The exclusive Badger Lakes development, owned by Haven, is set in an idyllic landscape of forest, unspoilt coast and looks directly across the sea to Holy Island according to its website.

So with my two girls climbing the walls in the summer holidays and a wife in desperate need of some rest and relaxation, we headed off on the short drive up the A1 in the hope of getting away from it all and the hope of wrestling the kids away from their i-pads!

The Badger Lakes development is set in the grounds of Haggerston Castle Holiday Park.

When we arrived we were greeted by the famous castle building, once the centre point of a country estate.

Badger Lakes in Northumberland

General manager Gordon greeted us with our keys and led is to our lodge at Cheviot View.

And I have to say they are impressive.

Set on a beautiful lake with a fountain you had an immediate sense of peace and tranquility and apart from the geese on the lake not a sound was to be heard.

The Lodge itself did not disappoint. We stayed in the Buckland: three bedrooms, one with en-suite, stunning layout and furnishings and every convenience a modern family would need - right down to the much-needed win cooler.

Badger Lakes in Northumberland

The standard on offer was exceptional. And what better place to explore the rest the park and the surrounding seaside towns and countryside.

The idyllic lodges are just a stone’s throw away from an exclusive country club, Badger Lodge.

Owners have inclusive membership and can have food and drink as well as evening entertainment and access to the site’s landscaped gardens, beautiful outdoor terrace overlooking a lake and complete with kids play area. It was a great place to enjoy an afternoon beer and watch the world go by.

The food was spot on and there was a decent kids menu. But most importantly the staff and service was great - they couldn’t do enough and it just helped you relax in the surroundings.

Badger Lakes in Northumberland

Badger residents also have access to everything the Park has to offer. And the kids took full advantage of the great in and outdoors.

There was everything from a woodland aerial adventure, climbing wall, horse riding, bungee trampolining, archery and much, much more.

There is a relaxing spa on site, complete with gym and a nine-hole golf course for an adventure golf for those like me not so adept at the intricacies of little white ball and stick.

The on-site pool is great and allows owners early access before the rush from the park begins in high season and of course what park would be without its amusement arcade which sadly emptied my pocket of many a pound coin!

There is additional evening entertainment on site for those who want it - or you can simply enjoy a more relaxed evening in Badge Lodge or the privacy of the lake-view terrace at the lodge - a super place to enjoy a glass, evening meal or breakfast.

The lodges were also a fantastic base from which to explore the Northumberland coast and all its treasure, from Lindisfarne to Bamburgh, just a few miles away.

Badger Lakes in Northumberland

The Park is just a short drive to other town’s of Berwick and Alnwick and all their attractions and sites.

Badger Lakes is truly a great place to unwind and forget about the rigours of daily life and it could be yours to own.

The elite community consists of eight two and three bedroom lodges, with prices ranging from £175,999 to £279,999.

Robert Kingsley, Sales Manager at Haven, said: “The lodges really are in a class of their own and will provide a magnificent home away from home for their new owners for years to come.”

And that is the essence of what you are getting by investing here. You are taking luxury modern living into a world of tranquility and stunning landscape.

This sort of living is such a great way to bring your family back together or do the important things that everyday life simply prohibits. It was great to sample it for a few days. But if you are thinking of investing in your family’s future - you need to take a look.

To find out more log on to www.lodge-retreats.co.uk/badger-lakes/ or call 03332020771