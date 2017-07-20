Luxury treehouse rooms planned for North East hotel

A North East hotel plans to branch out - with the creation of six luxury treehouses.

Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa, in Carrville, Durham, has submitted a planning application to create the accommodation, which will be built on stilts, behind one of its golf courses.

How the treehouses could look inside

The two bedroom treehouses will all have a private living room and state-of- the-art bathroom with a free-standing copper bath, similar to the one in the hotel’s Celebration Suite.

The plan is the latest multi-million pound development at the family-owned hotel, which is part of Ramside Estate, which also owns Hardwick Hall Hotel near

Sedgefield and Bowburn Hall in County Durham.

In recent years, the hotel has seen the addition of a wing of rooms, a second championship golf course and its award-winning spa.

Owner John Adamson said: “This is something entirely new for the North East, we really believe that visitors will have seen nothing like this before.

“It’s a unique, luxury development which will enhance the already strong offering we have at Ramside for business and leisure guests.

“We have been very careful about a design which is sympathetic to the surroundings and which will be built using renewable materials wherever possible.”

The treehouses will give guests views over the 18th fairway and green of the Prince Bishops golf course, with plans for each to have 16 windows.

If permission is granted by Durham County Council’s planning department, the development would be scheduled to open in June/July 2018.