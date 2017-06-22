Travel: Bucket list destination and 5 of the best late deals this week

Looking for a last minute holiday? Then here's five late getaways to consider...

Rhodes

Thomson Holidays (https://www.thomson.co.uk; 020 3451 2688) are offering seven nights at the Pefkos Beach Studios (self catering) from £157 per person. Includes flights from London Stansted on Wednesday, June 28.

Turkey

Thomas Cook (https://www.thomascook.com; 01733 224 808) are offering ten nights at the Dilhan Hotel (bed and breakfast) from £301.00 per person.

Includes flights from Manchester on Saturday, July 1.

Majorca

Jet2 Holidays (https://www.jet2holidays.com; 0800 408 0778) are offering seven nights at the Deya Apartments (self catering) from £325.00 per person.

Includes flights from Leeds Bradford on Saturday, July 1.

Kos

Thomson Holidays (https://www.thomson.co.uk; 020 3451 2688) are offering seven nights at the Citylive Hotel (bed and breakfast) from only £196.00 per person. Includes flights from Newcastle on Wednesday, June 28.

Tenerife

Teletext Holidays (www.teletextholidays.co.uk; 0203 001 5907) are offering seven nights (self catering) at the Puerto de la Cruz from only £173.00 per person. Includes flights from East Midlands Airport on Monday, July 17.

Bucket list destination: Give Mexico a try...

When many people think about Mexico City, they picture gun-totting cartels and narco violence.

But this much-maligned megalopolis has cleaned up its act in recent years. Sure, it still has its problems, but none too big not to make it worthy of a place on everyone's bucket list.

These days, the Mexican capital is more cosmopolitan than ever.

New life is being breathed into public spaces, the culinary scene is exploding, and a cultural renaissance flourishing, with world-class museums, vibrant street art and bustling streets markets.

One of the largest, most populated cities in the world, Mexico City sheer size can be intimidating to some.

But where else can you climb pre-Hispanic pyramids, visit colonial buildings, stroll around sleepy neighborhoods and drink in über-hip lounge bars - all in the same day?

Chapultepec Park and Castle

Take a stroll along the attractive, tree-lined Avenida Veracruz to Chapultepec Park, home to the Chapultepec Castle (Castillo de Chapultepec), now containing Mexico’s National History Museum (Museo Nacional de Historia). Steeped in history, Chapultepec Castle was built in the 18th century, then turned into an imperial palace by the French when they briefly controlled Mexico during the American Civil War.

Museo Nacional de Antropología

The National Museum of Anthropology is one of the world’s greatest and most important museums, housing the most significant collection of pre-Hispanic artifacts to be found anywhere.

Casa Azul

Frida Kahlo's childhood home in the charming Coyoacan district is now a museum and pilgrimage site for fans of the renowned Mexican artist.

It was here - bedridden after a bus accident that left her in pain for the rest of her life - that she learned to paint.

A permanent collection of Kahlo and Diego Rivera paintings can be found here - and only here: the artists stipulated they would never leave the blue house. Arrive early to avoid the huge crowds, especially on weekends.

Fun fact: Mexico City is constantly sinking and has sunk more than nine meters in some areas over the last 100 years.