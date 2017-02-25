Travel review: Hampton Manor provides a treat to the taste buds

Attention all foodies! If it’s fine dining under a Michelin Star that tempts your taste buds, then pack your bags and head to Hampton Manor.

For a stay in this beautiful hotel will open your eyes to the most recent instalment of Birmingham’s successful food story – and boy it’s well-deserved.

The family-run Manor won a string of awards last year with the star the icing on the cake, after it also bagged the all-new Welcome and Service Award plus a fourth AA Rosette.

Nestled on the outskirts of the city, near Solihull, there’s over 150 years of history behind Hampton Manor, which has been blended with a contemporary style and interior design.

Greeted by trendy staff decked out in tweed, you immediately feel the modern stamp influenced by the hotel’s young owners James and Fjona Hill.

What struck my wife and I was the drive and enthusiasm of the people who work there, who do their utmost to ensure a special stay the moment you walk through the doors.

Before settling down in the confines of luxury, it’s worth taking a stroll round the Manor’s widespread grounds – 45 acres worth – whether it be a long woodland walk or quiet browse round the historic walled gardens. There’s no need to worry about getting lost as you can use the Manor’s dedicated ‘Field Guide’, which showcases all the footpaths and trees, allowing you to stretch your legs while building up an appetite.

Take time to visit picturesque Hampton-In Arden, a small affluent village just a short walk from the hotel featuring a handful of shops and the White Lion pub.

Famous English textile designer William Morris is the inspiration behind Hampton Manor, with James and Fjona delving into its arts and crafts past with some sensational patterns, wallpapers and fabrics so pleasing to the eye.

Each one of the 15 plush bedrooms showcase their original features, but with a modern twist. Ours was Henry Martin, which had a majestic upstairs bathroom overlooking the bedroom, complete with monsoon shower and an inviting roll-top bath as the centrepiece.

After soaking up the bubbles while drinking a glass of fizz, it was time to spruce up and head downstairs for a pre-dinner cocktail in The Parlour before our evening meal.

The Manor’s restaurant Peel’s has seen a dramatic rise in numbers since it won its Michelin star, so hats off to chef Robert Palmer, who prides his dishes on strong flavours, but with many unique touches.

With a seating capacity of just 28, the beautifully-decorated restaurant provides a relaxed, intimate atmosphere for guests, allowing you to make the most of your wonderful ‘dinner experience’. We had the four-course taster menu with wine pairings, which at £100 per head you might think was expensive, but believe me it’s worth it, as the tastes and textures on each plate brought pure joy to the pallet.

There’s some delightful little surprises too, including taster canapés, an amuse bouche and pre-dessert, all beautifully presented, not to mention the scrumptious bread with beef dripping on the side.

If you don’t fancy the pairings, there’s a 150-strong list of wines to choose from plus 25 bottles of champagne, 15 of them vintage, all carefully selected by the friendly and knowledgeable sommelier.

It’s the delicate touches that count here, like the fire pits on the terrace at night, the Parlour’s Lalani Tea bar and the exquisite gins and quirky cocktails.

It’s clear to see that Hampton Manor is a happy ship and that filters its way through to guests.

With the airport and NEC just a few miles away, it’s an ideal haven for most, from city slickers looking to put their feet up in the countryside or people who just want to indulge themselves in something special.

A very pleasant stay in a beautiful hotel with out-of-this-world food. Hampton Manor should definitely be on your 2017 menu.

Factfile

- Website: www.hamptonmanor.com

- Address: Shadowbrook Lane, Hampton-In-Arden, Solihull, B92 0DQ

- Tel: 01675 446080