Virgin Trains puts 300,000 half-price East Coast tickets up for sale

Black Friday will come early for customers on Virgin Trains’ East Coast route tomorrow.

The train operator is putting 300,000 tickets up for grabs at half price in a Beat Black Friday deal.

The sale means you'll be able to travel from Newcastle to London for as little as £18 (usually £36).

A total of 250,000 Standard and 50,000 First Class discounted seats will be available, for travel between January 6 and March 2, 2018.

Whether it’s a weekend away in London as a post-Christmas treat, or an escape to Edinburgh to ease the struggles of Blue Monday, you can catch a train for half the usual price.

Suzanne Donnelly, commercial director at Virgin Trains on the east coast, said: “These fantastic deals offer our customers half-price tickets to destinations along our east coast network, giving them the opportunity to escape those January blues and get away to some of the beautiful locations on our route."

Half price tickets will be available to book from 10am on Monday, November 20, only at www.virgintrainseastcoast.com/sale. The sale ends at 11.59pm on Wednesday, November 22.