When will Fenwick’s Christmas window open? + windows through the ages

The curtain will be raised on the biggest animated Christmas window outside of London this weekend.

Around 2,000 people are expected to gather outside Fenwick Newcastle this Friday for the official unveiling of this year’s animated Christmas window – a massive attraction for families and tourists visiting the North East throughout the winter months.

Christmas 2016

The launch of the Christmas window will take place on Northumberland Street at 5pm prompt, revealing the highly-anticipated theme just after nightfall, with build-up from 3.30pm.

The tradition of the animated Christmas window at Fenwick was an instant success when it started in 1971. Seen as an integral part of the region’s festive season, the Fenwick Christmas windows have been illuminating the busy shopping thoroughfare of Northumberland Street for more than 45 years.

2015's window

Gulliver's Travels in 2006

All aboard in 2012

1971's festivities