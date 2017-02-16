WIN: £100 bar tab for Tiger Tiger, Newcastle

Get your claws into a competition that will really wet your whistle.

We’ve teamed up with Tiger Tiger in Newcastle to give away a £50 bar tab for the venue. The tab will be worth £100 when redeemed at the bar and won’t cost you a penny – the only catch is that you have to use it before the end of February.

With a capacity of more than 2,000 people, the huge site in The Gate houses seven bars.

You can get into the island spirit with Kanaloa bar; indulge yourself in the opulent Jewel Bar; take in the Colonial-style Raffles bar; hit the high note at the Lucky Voice karaoke bar; enjoy a flavour of the White Isle in the Ibiza-themed White Room or get into the groove in disco Groovy Wonderland.

There’s also a Tiger Kitchen serving everything from light bites for lunch to evening meals.

l To be in with a chance of winning a £50 voucher worth £100 answer this question: which of these is a type of Tiger?

A) Bengal

B) Arctic

C) Northumbrian

Email you answer and contact details to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk by noon on February 21. Winners must be over 18.

l Tiger Tiger is running a general offer to buy a £100 tab for £50. Offer only valid by pre-order in February 2017 and has to be redeemed before February 28.

Call 0191 235 7065 to register for this discount.