WIN! tickets to the Photography Show

The Photography Show is the destination for all image creators and returns to the NEC Birmingham, March 18-21.

With a packed line-up of speakers and seminars, visitors have the opportunity to try and buy the latest kit from leading photography and video brands.

Get hands-on with the latest releases from Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, Olympus, Panasonic, Sony, Adobe, plus everything from kit bags and tripods to albums and accessories, from more than 200 exhibitors.

After all that shopping, take a seat at one of the stages or theatres to catch demonstrations (Live Stage), hear first-hand from industry experts (Behind the Lens) and learn about getting Instagram-savvy over on the Mobile & Social Stage.

Or book a ticket for the Super Stage, where leading image makers offer fascinating and often-humorous insights into their extraordinary photographic journeys.

The Super Stage line up is: Albert Watson, Nadav Kander, Frans Lanting, Jill Furmanovsky, Clive Arrowsmith, Alex Webb, David Alan Harvey, Julia Fullerton-Batten, Louis Cole.

Tickets to the show are on sale now and visitors will have the option to add additional seminars and talks to their package. Visit:photographyshow.com

We have teamed up with The Photography Show to offer readers and their ‘plus one’ the chance to attend the year’s most exciting photography event, absolutely free.*

Just send us your name and address - if you are picked you will receive a FREE pair of tickets. Email james.trembath@jpress.co.uk or post to Photo Competition, c/o James Trembath,

The Star, York Street, Sheffield, S1 1PU. Closing date is February 25. Usual Johnston Press rules apply.

*Tickets are limited to one pair per winner. Tickets are valid for any single day of the event (ie one day only). Free tickets are for entry to the show plus a selection of theatre and stage programmes. Additional tickets must be purchased for Masterclasses and Super Stage sessions.