Mrs Brown lookalike is set to take part in South Shields fundraiser

A fundraising grandad is set to take on the South Shields Memory Walk dressed as Mrs Brown after discovering his lookalike talent.

Brian Lewins, 70, will take on the fundraiser at Bents Park next month dressed up as the famous TV star, in the hope of raising funds and awareness of dementia.

Mrs Brown lookalike Brian Lewins with daughter Karen Lewins.

Kicking off on October 8, Mr Lewins will walk the 7km route alongside his daughter Karen Lewins, in memory of his mum Margaret, who had Alzheimer’s disease.

Mr Lewins said: “A couple of years ago my son Paul, showed me a video of Mrs Brown’s Boys he had on his phone and when we watched it together he said that I am the spitting image of Mrs Brown!

“At the time I just laughed, and then I thought, you know I really am.

“Before that I had never seen him before, but now I love watching the show.”

Mrs Brown lookalike Brian Lewins.

After seeing the show, Mr Lewins bought a Mrs Brown costume for £40 from Amazon and started to wear it to his local club to try out his lookalike ability. The grandad of 12 added: “It all just spiralled from there, as I started putting my name down for things where I could dress as Mrs Brown to raise money for Alzheimer’s charities in memory of my mum who died 10 years ago after battling the condition. “Now I regularly do charity events dressed as Mrs Brown and have also been invited to 21st birthday parties and other events where people ask for my photo and autograph!”

At such events Mr Lewins is accompanied by his daughter Karen, 41, who sings while he entertains the crowds. This time, she will join her dad on the walk for dementia dressed as a clown. Also on Mr Lewins team will be Karen’s partner Andy King, 48, and his daughter Melissa King, 19, making it a family effort.

Since he started fundraising two years ago, the dad of four raised over £2,000 for the charity and hopes to raise over £200 from the walk.

Now the dedicated fundraiser hopes his latest effort will impress the crowds as much as he impressed the TV star himself, in order to raise the vital funds for the charity.

Mr Lewins, from Park Villas in Consett, said: “Last year my daughter sent a photo of me dressed up to the director of the show and we were invited to see Brendan O’Carroll who plays him, when he was at Newcastle Arena. He said he hasn’t seen someone who looks so much like him!”

The Memory Walk sees thousands of people raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society across England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Participants can take part in either the 1.5km or 7km walk which starts at 11am on October 8 from Bents Park on Sea Road in South Shields.

To donate to Mr Lewins visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Brian-Lewins

For more information or to sign up visit: www.memorywalk.org.uk