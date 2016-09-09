A South Tyneside super slimmer is ready to lose pounds and raise cash - to boost the fight against a devasting condition which cruelly cut short her ‘angel’ husband’s life.

Determined Shelly Gaudie is weighing in to help fund vital research into Motor Neurone Disease in memory of much-loved husband Thomas, who sadly lost his battle with the incurable muscle wasting disease.

Mrs Gaudie, of Morris Avenue, South Shields, is hoping to shed 26 pounds over the next three months to bring in all-important funds for the MND Association.

The 54-year-old is launching her calorie-cutting campaign in the hope that every precious penny and pound raised will bring medics another step closer to curing a condition she says ‘tears families apart’.

Mr Gaudie was struck down with the condition in October 2012 and sadly died from a chest infection at the age of 67 just 14 months later.

Mr Gaudie, who had worked as a caretaker for a health centre in Hebburn, lost the use of his hands, couldn’t lift his arms over his head and required a home ventilation machine to aid his breathing as the debilitating disease ravaged his body.

Devoted Mrs Gaudie has set up a fundraising page to help her bid to pile on the pounds for the charity as she gets in top shape.

She said: “I go to the Slimming World class run by David Ducas and everyone there has been a great help.

“I wanted to lose some weight anyway and helping the charity has given me a great incentive to do it.

“I am doing the sponsored slim until November 30 in memory of my wonderful angel husband Thomas who sadly passed away on December 10 2013.

“The purpose of my sponsored slim is to raise money for research and to keep the public aware of this condition that tears families apart as so many changes have to be made to keep the individual feeling like a member of the family.

“Thomas bore this disease with so much dignity and always had a smile on his face whenever we went out but underneath it there was so much frustration and sadness.

“He had one of the two rare forms and these are rapid progression forms. He was taken away from us as a family in just over a year from being diagnosed.”

Mrs Gaudie worked for South Tyneside Homes before committing herself to the full-time care of her husband of ten years.

She is eager to keep his memory alive by offering a legacy of hope to other families facing up to the condition.

People can donate to the cause by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/michelle-gaudie