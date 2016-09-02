10,000 expected to use Shields Ferry on Great North Run Day

The cross-Tyne Shields Ferry service expects to carry more than 10,000 passengers on Great North Run Day this year.

Both Tyne ferries will be operating on Sunday 11 September in order to clear the huge volume of runners and spectators who use the crossing before and after the race.

Ferry services will commence from 8.45am on the day and will run until 6pm.

With both vessels operating in tandem there will be a river crossing every seven and a half minutes.

Extra staff will be on duty to manage the queues in South Shields and to provide passengers with customer service.

Shields Ferry manager, Carol Timlin, said: “The Great North Run is a huge day for the Shield Ferry. We will carry more passengers in a single day than at any other time of the year.

“There will be thousands of people queuing up to get on board.

“A lot of work and planning has gone into getting both vessels ready for the day of the run. Both of our ferries will be in the water and working in tandem to cope with the extra demand.”

All zone Metrsaver tickets and Metro Great North Run wristbands are valid for travel on the Shields Ferry.

The two vessels in operation in the day of the Great North Run are Pride of the Tyne and Spirit of the Tyne.