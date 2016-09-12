10 things you said about the proposal to turn a South Shields seafront pub into flats

A bid to turn a South Shields seafront pub into a block of three-storey apartments has sparked anger amongst residents who feel it would spoil the beauty of the coastline.

An application has been lodged with planning chiefs at South Tyneside Council to see the Water’s Edge pub on South Shields seafront demolished to make way for a three-storey apartment block.

Should plans go ahead, the Trow Lea site would feature 23 apartments which would be a mixture of one, two and three bedrooms.

The latest proposal for the site comes from applicant Kevin Brogan who has submitted plans which have been designed by Houghton-based architect John Waugh.

The application stated: “The major intention for the scheme is to provide a landmark residential building fronting the beach, providing an aesthetically dynamic statement to residents and passers by.

"The property is the storeys high with doors and windows of a comfortable domestic scale."

Just days before objections have to be submitted to the council, here is what you had to say on the new development:

Gizmo68: "In my opinion building these apartments would be a massive mistake.

"No doubt it will set a precedent for future development along our beautiful coastline to get the green light."

Sandancers: "I would have no objection to houses or flats being built there, as the far end of our beach is under used, but the building proposed does not fit in with the coastline."

rmrcdo: "This is not a viable plan to make this into a residential building. This is a natural area and should remain so.

"If the council wish to attract visitors to the town out of season and inclement weather, they need to entice those visitors to spend hard earned cash and have value for money.

"Social activities are required, not housing."

JesusisGod: "We can now say goodbye to our seafront. All the Water's Edge pub needs is a basic face lift and doing up inside to be re-used as a pub/or restaurant. Another waste of money."

ex shipyard worker: Planning committee, just say no! The beach is not a residential area and should remain so."

Resident52: "I agree the area should be developed, but not for residential use which would be out of the price range for the majority.

"It should be recreational and be designed to bring people and posterity to South Tyneside.

its alltalk: "I would normally support appropriate residential development, but this location is not a residential area, either historically or currently.

"The road to this site is inadequate to support 23 dwellings and the promenade road shown becomes massively sand-logged in winter.

"If the current pub business has failed and cannot be made viable, then the cleared site should be sold to the council and restored to nature.

Highfive: "It will be wonderful if it goes ahead. We have to concentrate on doing the best we can for our town, the river area is lovely now and replacing a tired old pub that has changed hands many times will be better than it has been."

Dane Nicholson: " Nice, bet they sell straight away."

Agnes George: "The occupants will soon be complaining about public making a noise outside their properties.

"They'll complain about mess left behind and think they own the whole sea front."

The application will be decided at a future planning meeting. Comments can be made on the plans until September 15 by searching for application number ‘ST/0740/16/FUL’ on www.southtyneside.gov.uk.