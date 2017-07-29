£62,000 games area on offer at South Shields Park

Have your say

Young people are being offered the chance of some outdoor exercise this summer with the addition of a new games court at a park in South Tyneside.

The new multi-use games area (MUGA) has been created at Readhead Park and features a football and basketball court.

The new games area complements the park’s existing facilities, which include tennis courts and a children’s play area.

The development of the MUGA has been supported by South Tyneside Council’s Westoe ward members, Councillors Katharine Maxwell, Sheila Stephenson and Allan West.

Coun West said: “The new Multi Use Games Area is a wonderful addition to the much loved Readhead Park.

“It offers great play provision with goal posts and a basketball net and complements the other facilities on the site.

“With the six week summer holidays now underway, it is a great time for young people to take advantage of the new facilities and get together with friends to enjoy sports and stay active.”

The £62,000 MUGA was funded with cash received from the sale of land or buildings which have been sold to developers.

The park was given to the town in 1921 by Robert Readhead.

Born in South Shields in 1843, Robert Readhead was the eldest son of Alderman John Readhead, founder of the firm of John Readhead and Sons Limited, shipbuilders, engineers and graving dock workers.

In 1901 he retired and devoted his energies to public work.

He served on various local bodies for more than 40 years and was Mayor for four years.