£650,000 project will see famous part of Jarrow's landscape disappear

A famous part of the Jarrow landscape is to disappear in a £650,000 project by Northern Gas Networks (NGN).

The gas holder tank on Curlew Road will be safety dismantled and removed in a project which starts next Wednesday.

Work to remove the gas holder is expected to take about 19 weeks.

Gas holders were a vital part of the local gas supply network for about 100 years, and were responsible for supplying gas to thousands of people across the country.

More recently, they have been used to bolster the network's gas supplies during colder weather, and at peak times in the early evenings.

The gas holders are no longer in use, though, because of advances in technology and the enhanced capability of the modern-day gas network.

The work to remove the Jarrow holder is expected to take about 19 weeks, and will be carried out in conjunction with NGN's specialist partner, Thompsons of Prudhoe.

Mark Johnson, project manager from NGN’s Major Projects Team, said: “The decision has been made to dismantle the gas holder at Jarrow as it is no longer in use and is costly to maintain.

“We’ll be working with a specialist contractor to carry out the work in a safe and environmentally responsible way.

“We know how important these structures can be to some communities and we’ll be working closely with local community and stakeholders to give them the opportunity to commemorate the structure as it disappears from the skyline, through hosting art workshops in schools in conjunction with our local community artist.”

NGN is encouraging people to share their memories of the Minton Lane gas holder through its 'Gas Holder Memories' campaign.

The memories can be sent via email to gasholdermemories@northerngas.co.uk, on social media using the hashtag #gasholdermemories or by post to Northern Gas Networks, 1st Floor, 1 Emperor Way, Doxford International Business Park, Sunderland, SR3 3XR.

NGN is aiming to dismantle 23 gas holders in the North East by 2021, and is bidding to recycle as many materials as possible when they are taken down.

The company will be recycling all materials taken away from the site.