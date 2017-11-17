80’s rock star to perform at South Shields pub

Former Whitesnake rock star Bernie Marsden is heading for South Tyneside.

The 1980’s rock legend is will be performing at the Queen Vic pub, in Victoria Road, South Shields, next weekend as part of a national tour with his new band.

The band - which also features former Whitesnake and Black Sabbath bassist Neil Murray - will be performing on Saturday, November 25.

When he was with Whitesnake, Marsden co-wrote major hit Here I Go Again.

Whitesnake have a catalogue of hugely successful top 10 albums and were awarded Best British Group at the 1988 Brit Awards.

Supporting the band on the night will be South Shields’ own heavy metal group Fist.

His appearance is part of plans by the Queen Vic’s new owner Warren Ridley to increase the pubb’s reputation as a live music venue.

He said he booked Marsden after seeing him perform live at the Rory Gallagher memorial festival.

He said: “When I took over the pub in July, I decided I wanted to offer nationally and internationally recognised artists.

“I love live music and have local bands on every week but I want to turn the Queen Vic into a venue that rivals places like The Cluny in Newcastle and booking Bernie Marsden is a step in that direction.

“Ticket sales are going very well and I’m expecting a big turn out.”

Tickets are £16.50 and are available at www.ents24.com/uk/tour-dates/bernie-marsden and www.seetickets.com/tour/bernie-marsden-supported-by-fist