A multi-vehicle crash has closed part of the A19 on a busy roundabout junction

Part of the A19 has been closed following a multi-vehicle collision at a busy roundabout junction.

The collision took place just before 3.30pm and has led to a closure of the A19 northbound from Testo's roundabout at West Boldon.

Congestion near the crash scene. Credit: Google.

Emergency services are on the scene and the road is expected to be closed for a while.

Diversions have been put in place for traffic travelling towards Lindisfarne roundabout and the Tyne Tunnel, but people are advised to consider an alternative route.

Motorists will still be able to access the A184 from Testo's roundabout, but it is expected to be congested.

A Northumbria Police statement said: "We will endeavor to get traffic moving as quickly as possible, but if you are caught up in the incident, please remain patient as we carry out our operation."