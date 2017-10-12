A19 petition reaches 1,200 signature milestone in drive for safety

Our petition calling on the Government to improve safety in the A19 has smashed through the four-figure barrier.

The Safe A19 campaign - run by the Hartlepool Mail and sister papers the Sunderland Echo and Shields Gazette, through whose ciruclation areas the road also runs - is urging the Government to carry out a review of collisions to improve safety and support the North East’s economy.

The campaign petition has now reached 1,200 names, with many drivers voicing their concenrs about the state of what is one of the region’s most important roads.

The petition states: “The people of the North East, backed by the Sunderland Echo, Shields Gazette and Hartlepool Mail, call on the Government to carry out an inquiry into safety on the A19.

“Last year alone, there were more than 70 people injured as a result of crashes on the stretch between Wolviston and Boldon.

“This is too many collisions and it simply cannot go on.

We hear about accidents on the A19 nearly every day, something has got to be done about it. Dawn Forshaw

“Added to the danger to drivers and passengers, the problems are bringing the North East and its economy to a halt - more must be done to get us moving forward.

“With the backing of North East MPs, including Easington MP Grahame Morris, we want the Department for Transport to look at this issue and take action to protect our region and its people for generations to come.”

The call for an investigation was initially proposed by Grahame Morris, who has raised the high number of incidents in Parliament and has called on ministers take measures to make the road safer.

Last year, 71 people were injured as a result of 36 crashes between Wolviston and Boldon, with a total of 88 vehicles involved.

Among those to back the petition is Dawn Forshaw, of Hebburn, who wrote: “We hear about accidents on the A19 nearly every day, something has got to be done about it,” while Vivienne Coverdale, from Blackhall, said: “It’s so stressful on the A19 and I’m just a passenger.”

The campaign has also attracted support from further afield than the North East, with Trish Shaw, from Staffordshire, saying: “We hate this road. It needs sorting fast.”

Graeme Morris said: “There are a number of structural issues on the A19 which need to be addressed.

“The Government must invest in the North in our transport infrastructure to the same extent as they do in London and the South East.”

The petition can be signed at https://www.change.org/p/department-for-transport-safe-a19-a-call-for-an-inquiry-into-safety-on-the-dual-carriageway-through-the-north-east