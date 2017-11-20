Accused denies Metro station stabbing

A man faces trial after denying a stabbing attack at a South Tyneside Metro station stabbing.

David Sorlie is accused of attacking another man, at Jarrow, on October 14.

The 32-year-old has appeared at Newcastle Crown Court, via video link to HMP Durham, and pleaded not guilty to offences of wounding with intent and having an article with a blade or point.

Sorlie, of Grant Street, Jarrow, may be back in court for a further hearing next month.

A trial, which could last three days, could take place next year.