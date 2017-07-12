Advice for people who want to say farewell to Bradley Lowery at his funeral

Police have put together information to help people who wish to show their respects to Bradley Lowery at his funeral.

The service will be held in Blackhall Colliery on Friday at 11.15am and will be held at St Joseph's RC Church, off the Coast Road.

The six-year-old died on Friday after losing his battle against neuroblastoma cancer.

Durham Constabulary has put together advice for people to help them get to and from the village if arriving by car for the celebration of his life.

The force has said an area of land located at the end of First Street adjacent to Corry Close will be made available for parking.

Signs will be placed on the A1086 Coast Road to direct people to this parking area via First Street.

Access to this car parking area will only be available until 10.30am, after which the A1086 Coast Road will be closed.

There will be no parking near the church.

In the lead up to the service, the Coast Road through the village and the B1281 Hesledon Road will be closed to all vehicles.

Police say it is hoped that this can be removed by 12.30pm.

Bradley's funeral will be followed by a private cremation.

His family have invited people who cannot make it to show their respect outside the church to wear a a football top or the colours of their favourite team on the day.

It has been suggested donations of £1 to wear the strips or take part in a dress down day can be donated to the Bradley Lowery Foundation, which will help the families of children who have the disease.

Donations can be made via https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bradleylowerysfight.