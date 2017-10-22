After Storm Ophelia what will the weather hold this week?

The strong gusts of wind this weekend are due to died down for the rest of the week.

The Met Office forecast for the week is for mostly cloudy with the odd shower.

As we go into this evening it will be dry with long clear spells and the winds easing.

It will become chilly with a grass frost possible in rural parts late in the night and the minimum temperature 4°C.

Monday will start off cloudy with outbreaks of rain spreading across all areas, but this will gradually clear during the afternoon, leaving sunny spells and a slightly warmer feel. Maximum temperature 14°C.

It will be breezy on Tuesday with sunny intervals and occasional showers, but temperatures could rise to 16°C. By evening there could be more rain.

Throughout Wednesday and Thursday the weather in the region is set to be cloudy with occasional rain likely for most places.