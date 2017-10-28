Aidan Martin knocked out of The X Factor as wildcard winners announced

An X Factor hopeful who grew up in the North East has had a chance at pop stardom dashed as he failed to make this year's wildcard category.

Aidan Martin, who grew up in Cleadon, was eliminated from the show's judges' houses category last weekend after failing to impress mentor Louis Walsh enough to confirm his place in the final three.

But he was handed an 11th hour lifeline when it was announced on last Sunday's show that contestants who failed to make the cut would be entered into a wildcard vote to claim a spot at the live shows.

During the opening of tonight's X Factor, Leon Mallett was officially announced as the boys' wildcard contestant, ruining Aidan's hopes of reaching the final in December.

It was widely reported yesterday that Leon, along with Alisah Bonaobra, Jack and Joel and Talia Dean, were the wildcard winners and would return to compete in the live shows.

The first live show of the series marks a change in format for the popular ITV programme, with only the Girls and Boys categories, mentored by Louis Walsh and Sharon Osborne, performing for the public's votes tonight.

The Overs and the Groups, mentored by Nicola Scherzinger and Simon Cowell respectively, will take to the stage on Sunday to sing for survival.

Simon Cowell is missing the first live X Factor tonight after being taken to hospital yesterday following a fall at his home. It is thought he will be back on screens tomorrow.

Singer and songwriter Aidan, who grew up in South Shields, wowed the judges in his early auditions with a performance of his own track, Punchline, and a rendition of Clean Bandit's Symphony.

Footage of his initial audition on YouTube has racked up almost 2million views.

Aidan didn't land a place in the final three at Judges' Houses. Picture: Thames TV/Syco.

Speaking last week, the 27-year-old hailed his time on X Factor as "one of the best things I have ever done in my whole life".

He added: "There is going to be no stopping me now. This is just the beginning for me.

"X Factor is something that has come at the right time, has allowed me to have a fan base and people who support me."