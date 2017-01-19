Airport passengers will be able to bag a pasty from new look Greggs

The countdown has begun to the day passengers can get their Greggs fix once again as they come and go from the North East’s leading airport.

The region’s premier pasty purveyor is revamping its shop in Newcastle International Airport.

It is often the first port of call people make as they return home from their holiday and the place where they catch their last jam doughnut before heading for departures.

The counter has closed while the work is under way, with customers to be welcomed back from Saturday, February 4.

It will re-open as one of the business’s new-look outlets and offer seating.

Tracy Williams, shop manager at Greggs Newcastle International Airport, said: “I’m very proud to be managing this new-look shop and the shop team are looking forward to hearing what customers think.”

How the new Greggs at Newcastle International Airport will look.

Raymond Reynolds, retail director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in Newcastle Airport and provide our valued customers with a modern and comfortable upgrade to the shop.

“This underlines our long-term commitment to Newcastle Airport and I’m sure it will be enjoyed by existing and new customers alike.”

The shop’s opening times will be 3am to 10.30pm Sunday to Friday and 3am to 8pm on Saturdays.

