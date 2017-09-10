Alan and Marsha keep it in the family by completing Great North Run together

A South Tyneside runner clocked up his 34th Great North Run as he crossed the finishing line of the famous race.

Alan Jobling, 69, is a member of Jarrow and Hebburn Athletics Club, and for more than three decades has taken his place along thousands of others on the starting line in Newcastle.

Mark Wood did the Great North Run to raise funds for the Glen Corner Trust.

For the past six years he has been joined along the 13.1-mile route by his daughter Marsha Jobling.

Alan, who aims to celebrate his 70th birthday by taking part in a marathon, said: "I just really enjoy taking part in the Great North Run.

"I did my first one and enjoyed it that much I kept doing them year after year.

"The crowds are brilliant, they really do keep you going.

"As far as how many Great North Runs I'll be doing, I'll keep going for as long as I can."

Marsha added: "This is the sixth year I have taken part in the run. We just love taking part in it. The crowds are amazing."

Another Great North Run veteran Mark Wood was also celebrating as he crossed the finishing line of his 13th event.

As in previous years, he was running for the Glen Corner Trust, a charity created following the death of South Shjelds teenager Glen Corner, who was stabbed to death on his 16th birthday in 2006.

Mr Wood said: "I'm shattered. It was such an emotional day, like it is every year.

"As well as knowing the reasons why you're running keeping you going, the crowds are also a huge help."